Vidya Balan shares hilarious clip on her Instagram account

View this post on Instagram Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss ???????! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

Vidya Balan seems to have taken a jibe at the popular video-sharing platform TikTok with her very own “Tak-Tuk” video. She took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video in which she discusses the ‘devi’ inside a woman before and after she gets married.

“Shastro ke anusaar, har kunwari ladki mein nau deviyo ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaun si devi active hogi, ye pati ke karmo par nirbhar karta hai,” she lip-syncs to a pandit’s voice.

“Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss,” the actress captioned the clip, which has garnered more than 1.35 lakh views in just two hours. Netizens could not control their laughter after watching it.