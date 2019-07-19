Latest NewsIndia

‘In the name of Cow’: Three lynched on suspicion of cattle theft

Jul 19, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Three people were killed in mob violence in Baniyapoor in Bihar’s Saran district. The people were killed on suspicion of cattle theft.

The deceased were identified as Raju Nat, Bides Nat and Naushad Qureshi. All the dead belong to the neighbouring village, Paigambarpur village.Two of the deceased were beaten to death to at the spot and another person has succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital.

Two of the deceased belong to the Dalit community and one belong to the Muslim community. The locals caught the three men when they were coming with cattle at 4.30 am. They were beaten cruelly by the mob.

Earlier in this month a person was killed in Tripura in mob violence in the name of cow.

