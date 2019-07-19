Sehwag Feels Selectors Must Pass this Message to MS Dhoni. MSD Fans Won’t be Happy to Hear this

MS Dhoni did not have the best of the World Cups. His low scoring rate came under the scanner multiple times and everything from his batting position to batting form was subject to criticism. Experts and fans are split on whether MSD should hang up his boots, but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels selectors must tell Dhoni that he is not the first choice wicket-keeper batsman anymore.

“It should be left to MS Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India’s wicket-keeper batsman going forward. I wish the selectors had asked me as well about my plans so I would also have been able to inform them,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Dhoni came in at number 7 in the all-important semi-final and couldn’t take his team to success as he has done on numerous occasions before. Dhoni’s glovework behind the stumps is still lightning but he is not the same force with the bat anymore.