Latest NewsSports

Sehwag Feels Selectors Must Pass this Message to MS Dhoni. MSD Fans Won’t be Happy to Hear this

Jul 19, 2019, 08:23 am IST
Less than a minute

MS Dhoni did not have the best of the World Cups. His low scoring rate came under the scanner multiple times and everything from his batting position to batting form was subject to criticism. Experts and fans are split on whether MSD should hang up his boots, but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels selectors must tell Dhoni that he is not the first choice wicket-keeper batsman anymore.

“It should be left to MS Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India’s wicket-keeper batsman going forward. I wish the selectors had asked me as well about my plans so I would also have been able to inform them,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Dhoni came in at number 7 in the all-important semi-final and couldn’t take his team to success as he has done on numerous occasions before. Dhoni’s glovework behind the stumps is still lightning but he is not the same force with the bat anymore.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP workers stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘spreading lies’

Dec 19, 2018, 05:39 pm IST
jouralist defamed konark temple

Journalist Who Defamed Konark Temple Gets Bail. Have You Seen His Tweets?

Sep 21, 2018, 09:25 am IST

After criticizing Manju Warrier on Women Wall,this is what G.Sudhakaran says about ‘Odiyan’

Dec 21, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

The first batch of SC ST priests soon to take charge in one of the world’s richest temple

Dec 7, 2017, 08:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close