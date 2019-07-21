Latest NewsIndia

Most of the lynching incidents are fake and fabricated, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Jul 21, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union minister for minorities welfare Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that most of lynching and mob violence case and incidents that are reported in the country are fabricated and manipulated. He responded this as an answer to a question raised on increasing incidents of mob violence in the country.

Earlier two Dalit men and a Muslim man have been killed in a mob violence accusing that they theft cattle. Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar refuted that it was lynching in the name of the cow.

Tags

Related Articles

City police commissioner introduces new circular on drunk people arrest on the public; Read to know more

Apr 5, 2019, 01:49 pm IST

Social security pension increased by Rs 200 per month

Jan 20, 2019, 08:17 am IST

BJP likely to emerge a major winner in Northeast polls

Feb 12, 2018, 09:51 am IST

J&K : Three terrorists killed, One jawan martyred in Pulwama encounter

May 16, 2019, 09:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close