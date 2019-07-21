Most of the lynching incidents are fake and fabricated, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister for minorities welfare Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that most of lynching and mob violence case and incidents that are reported in the country are fabricated and manipulated. He responded this as an answer to a question raised on increasing incidents of mob violence in the country.

Earlier two Dalit men and a Muslim man have been killed in a mob violence accusing that they theft cattle. Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar refuted that it was lynching in the name of the cow.