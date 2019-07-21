 US to deploy its troops to Saudi

The US administration has decided to deploy US security forces in Saudi Arabia. The new move of US administration comes in the midst of worsening of tension between the US and Iran.

The US administration has made it clear that they are deploying troops in the area only protect their national interests. There is a constant threatening for US interests in the area.

The Saudi King Salaman has approved the US move. More than 500 soldiers will be part of the team. It is also rumored that the Us weapon F-22 will be also deployed.