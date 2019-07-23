“Communist’s Renaissance is in their Words and BJP’s in their Action”. BJP Leader Sandeep G Varier Raises an Interesting Point. Check this Out

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja was appointed as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), replacing S Sudhakar Reddy due to the latter’s poor health conditions. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier contemplated on the fact that this is the first time a Dalit has reached the helm of a mainstream communist party and compared that to the tall claims made by the Left that they stay for the minorities.

“BJP which is alleged to be a party of upper castes has had a president from Dalit section. Even the presidential candidate we raised was a Dalit. The Prime minister is an OBC. Earlier when we got chance we made a Muslim as India’s president. India’s Finance minister is a woman.

In short, “Communist’s Renaissance is in their Words and BJP’s in their Action, he wrote on Facebook. Check out his post.