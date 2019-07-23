KeralaLatest News

“Communist’s Renaissance is in their Words and BJP’s in their Action”. BJP Leader Sandeep G Varier Raises an Interesting Point. Check this Out

Jul 23, 2019, 08:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja was appointed as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), replacing S Sudhakar Reddy due to the latter’s poor health conditions. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier contemplated on the fact that this is the first time a Dalit has reached the helm of a mainstream communist party and compared that to the tall claims made by the Left that they stay for the minorities.

“BJP which is alleged to be a party of upper castes has had a president from Dalit section. Even the presidential candidate we raised was a Dalit. The Prime minister is an OBC. Earlier when we got chance we made a Muslim as India’s president. India’s Finance minister is a woman.

In short, “Communist’s Renaissance is in their Words and BJP’s in their Action, he wrote on Facebook. Check out his post.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood nawab Saif Ali Khan misbehaves with driver; WATCH VIDEO

Apr 5, 2018, 06:42 am IST
cigarette explodes in mans pocket

Cigarette Explodes in Pocket, Almost Burned his Private Parts. Here is How it happened

Jul 11, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Mutton

How to make Mutton Beliram

Dec 18, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Majid Majidi Responds to Deepika Padukone’s casting in his film

Jan 30, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close