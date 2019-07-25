Actor receives death threat for protesting against lynching

Bengali actor Kaushik Sen has received a death threat for protesting against the increasing mob violence and lynching in the country. Kaushik Sen has signed the memoranda submitted to Prime Minister. Sen a received a threat call after he signed the letter to Prime Minister.

“Yesterday I received a call from an unknown number, where I was threatened of dire consequences if I don’t stop raising my voice against lynchings and intolerance. I was told that I would be killed if I don’t mend my ways,” Sen told PTI.

In the letter, it is written that there were many incidents where people were assaulted to chant the Jai Sreeram slogans. The atrocities against a minority are ever increasing and it is an alarming situation. The National Crime Record Bureau reported that 860 assault cases against the Dalits were reported in 2016. However, the people persecuted for these cases are low. Prime Minister’s speech against mob lynching which is not enough to stop these attacks. The petition was signed by many notable personalities including actress Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and historian Ramachandra Guha.

Around 49 celebrities including artist and filmmakers have urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action against the mob violence in the country.