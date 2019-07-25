Indian Mujahideen Threatens to Blow up this Railway Station if this Happens, Check this Out

The banned terrorist group Indian Mujahideen has issued a threat to Bareilly railway station in Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports of Times of India, the terror organization has said that f Kanwariyas pass through the Muslim dominated areas in the city, they will blast the railway station. If the reports are true, the threat was issued by IM area commander.

“I, area, commander of the IM want to inform that if Kanwariyas pass through the Muslim dominated areas, we will explode the railway station. Better you inform the police and administration.”, IM leader Munne Khan alias Mullah said in a a letter addressed to Bareilly railway station superintendent Satyaveer Singh.

Krishan Avtar Station house officer of the government railway police said that they are keeping a close eye on everyone visiting the station.