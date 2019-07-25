Latest NewsIndia

Lady police officer suspended for making TikTok video inside Police station : Watch Video

Jul 25, 2019, 09:00 am IST
A Gujarat police officer was suspended for making a TikTok video while she was on duty on Wednesday.

According to a tweet by ANI, the lady police on duty made a video where she can be seen dancing next to lockup in Langhanaj police station in Mehsana. Reports inform that as soon as the video was shot, the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the lady cop was dressed in civilian clothes. As soon as the incident was reported, Police initiated an investigation into the matter. Police informed that the cop has been identified as Arpita Chaudhary and has been suspended from duty for the act.

