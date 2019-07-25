KeralaLatest News

'Will chant Jai Shriram in front of Adoor's home': BJP leader protests

Jul 25, 2019
BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan has come forward protesting against internationally acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for signing a letter for Prime Minister on mob violence and lynching. Gopalakrishnan on his Facebook page shared a post in which he wrote that If Addor has no interest in hearing Jai Shriram, he must go Moon. Will even chant Jai Shriram in front of Addor’s house he said.

Later Gopalakrishnan told media persons that Addor is arrogant with the BJP government for not getting any awards or favors.

??? ??????????? ??????????????????? ???? ??????????? ???? ?????? ?????????????? ????????? ??????????? ??????,,????????…

Gepostet von ADV. B.Gopalakrishnan am Donnerstag, 25. Juli 2019

