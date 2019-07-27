14 killed in the jihadist attack

14 people were killed in an attack by a group of armed in African country Burkina Faso. The armed men alleged to be Jihadists raided a village killed people and burned shops and vehicles. The raid by the militants took place on the night of Thursday. Around 20 attackers attacked the village Diblou.

Burkina Faso is fighting against Jihadist over many years. The jihadist group Ansarul Islam and JNIM is behind the insurgency in the state. From 2015 around 500 people have killed in the country. The capital of the country Ouagadougou has been attacked three times.