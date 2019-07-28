‘Lynching of minorities in BJP-ruled states continue with impunity”, accuses CPM leader Sitram Yechuri

The CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri accused that the lynching of minorities in the BJP ruled states continue with impunity. He raised this accusation on his social media handle.

“Lynchings of minorities in BJP ruled states continue with impunity. That the victim was a retired army officer only bears testimony to the level of hatred being fuelled by this political ideology where those responsible for punishing lynchers protect them”, Sitaram Yechuri tweeted.