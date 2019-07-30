BCCI bans Prithvi Shaw for failing a dope test

India’ opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was banned from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test. He was suspended for a period of eight months. The suspension period starts from March 16 to November 16.

The BCCI has today declared this. He was tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Shaw aged 19 has played two test matches against West Indies in 2018. Shaw was undergoing a rehabilitation treatment for a hip injury.

Tow another domestic player Akshay Dullarwar of Vidharbha and Divya Gjaraj of Rajasthan also has violated the BCCI’s anti-doping code.