Coimbatore sibling murder case Death penalty confirmed by the apex court for rape

In a prolonged struggle for justice for the past 9 years the coimbatore sibling murder case is finally drawing to an end. The heinous crime committed by R manoharanu was aptly taken into consideration by the court as “rarest of rare category” and in majority judgement of 2:1 voted in favour of granting capital punishment. “Consequently, we confirm the death sentence and dismiss the appeals,” Justice Nariman wrote for himself and Justice Gupta.

The crime was of the most gruesome nature, on October 29, 2010 the perpetuatiors abducted a 10 year old child along with her 7year old brother.They then moved the children to a remote location where the female child was sexually assaulted by both the criminals. The other person involved “mohana Krishnan” expired in a police encounter later. After this cruelty then ahead to kill both the children by feeding them poisoned milk.