Meet Lieutenant Colonel M.S.Dhoni patrolling in border

Indian cricketer M.S.Dhoni has started training with the army in the border. Dhoni reached Kashmir on Wednesday for the two-week training session with the army.

Dhoni is deployed with ‘Victor Force’. The photos of Dhoni with other soldiers has become viral on social media. Dhoni will do the patrolling, guard duty and post duty with the 106 TA Battalion.

Earlier Dhoni has requested BCCI to exclude him from the team’s West Indies tour.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He will stay with the Battalion till August 15.

He was accorded the rank of honorary Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. He has completed five parachute training sessions and a trained paratrooper.

The Territorial Army is a part of the Army. Its role is to relieve the regular Army from static duties and assist the civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services.