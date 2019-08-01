Latest NewsIndia

Meet Lieutenant Colonel M.S.Dhoni patrolling in border

Aug 1, 2019, 07:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricketer M.S.Dhoni has started training with the army in the border. Dhoni reached Kashmir on Wednesday for the two-week training session with the army.

Dhoni is deployed with ‘Victor Force’. The photos of Dhoni with other soldiers has become viral on social media. Dhoni will do the patrolling, guard duty and post duty with the 106 TA Battalion.

Earlier Dhoni has requested BCCI to exclude him from the team’s West Indies tour.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. He will stay with the Battalion till August 15.

He was accorded the rank of honorary Lieutenant Colonel in 2011. He has completed five parachute training sessions and a trained paratrooper.

The Territorial Army is a part of the Army. Its role is to relieve the regular Army from static duties and assist the civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services.

Tags

Related Articles

Theatres continues to play National anthem despite supreme court order

Jan 27, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Google’s Android team track, kill deadly Lipizzan malware in record time !

Jul 28, 2017, 06:42 pm IST

ISIS in Kerala : IS new audio clip exhorts for ‘lone wolf’ attacks during Kumbh Mela and Thrissur pooram

Nov 16, 2017, 06:45 am IST

Narendra Modi’s comments on Sabarimala very unfortunate, says Oommen Chandy

Jan 17, 2019, 05:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close