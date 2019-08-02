“Foolish to remove Virat Kohli as captain”,says Shoaib Akhtar

“I think Virat Kohli shouldn’t be removed as the captain because a lot has been invested on him. He has been the captain for the last 3-4 years. What he needs is a better coach, better selection committee and he can be made better,” Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar believes it will be foolish for the BCCI to remove Virat Kohli from captaincy after investing in him over the last couple of years. There were reports of BCCI considering split captaincy after India’s World Cup exit which will see Rohit Sharma become the skipper in the limited-overs format and Kohli retained in Tests. However, the selectors showed their faith on Kohli and no changes were made in the leadership across formats as India left for the US on Monday for their upcoming series against West Indies.

Akhtar stated that the BCCI should rather look for changes in the coaching staff and the selection committee while backing Kohli to lead India across formats. He said Kohli needed a better coach and a good selection committee around him. The Indian team finished on top of the points table in the league stage of the recently-concluded World Cup and were one of the favourites to lift the trophy. However, an 18-run defeat in the first semi-final ended India’s World Cup dream.

He further exclaimed that Rohit’s IPL record might be a better one and he undoubtedly is a good leader but Kohli is a sensible choice for India going forward.

“I have no doubts that Rohit is a good captain and he has done a good job in IPL but I think an investment has been made and that investment can be made better with a slight tweak. Virat Kohli is a sensible choice to carry on. I think it will be foolish to remove Kohli from captaincy,” he said.