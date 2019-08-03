Checkout these bold pictures from Sai Tamhankar which is setting internet on fire

View this post on Instagram

????? ! ? For ??? ??? ??? ???? @_avigna_ @vblitzcommunications Earrings – @sangeetaboochra Makeup – @saurabh_kapade Hair – @vicharemeghna Styled by – @nehachaudhary_ PC – @prasad_ignited So guys do watch CHYD tonight & tomorrow at 9.30pm. Only on @zeemarathi. ?????? episodes ????? ??? ; ?? ?????!! #CHYD #saitamhankar #ChalaHawaYeuDya