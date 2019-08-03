NEWS

Checkout these bold pictures from Sai Tamhankar which is setting internet on fire

Aug 3, 2019, 05:12 pm IST
Reigning queen of Marathi cinema Sai Tamhankar is known for her vivacious personality. For her film ‘Vazandar’ Sai gained a lot of weight and later has been lauded with a lot of appreciation. Very recently, the actress treated her fans with smouldering pictures of hers in a black bikini setting internet on fire. As Sai is currently on a weight loss spree for her upcoming film ‘Girlfriend’, her drastic transformation is winning hearts. From being a bikini clad to dressed in traditional Marathi attire, you surely cannot take your eyes off on how beautiful Sai looks in these photos.

