Checkout these bold pictures from Sai Tamhankar which is setting internet on fire

Reigning queen of Marathi cinema Sai Tamhankar is known for her vivacious personality. For her film ‘Vazandar’ Sai gained a lot of weight and later has been lauded with a lot of appreciation. Very recently, the actress treated her fans with smouldering pictures of hers in a black bikini setting internet on fire. As Sai is currently on a weight loss spree for her upcoming film ‘Girlfriend’, her drastic transformation is winning hearts. From being a bikini clad to dressed in traditional Marathi attire, you surely cannot take your eyes off on how beautiful Sai looks in these photos.
View this post on Instagram
????? ! ? For ??? ??? ??? ???? @_avigna_ @vblitzcommunications Earrings – @sangeetaboochra Makeup – @saurabh_kapade Hair – @vicharemeghna Styled by – @nehachaudhary_ PC – @prasad_ignited So guys do watch CHYD tonight & tomorrow at 9.30pm. Only on @zeemarathi. ?????? episodes ????? ??? ; ?? ?????!! #CHYD #saitamhankar #ChalaHawaYeuDya
View this post on Instagram
@Regrann from @shivajistormsen – Sai Tamhankar MUA: Malcolm Fernandes Hair: Nikita Harsora Styling: Neha Chaudhari Assisted By: Urvi Desale Location: @thefarmhouse10 The bookings for the April Shivaji Storm Sen Natural Light Photography Workshop are now open! Email me at shivajinowinblack@gmail.com and I will send you the details! #shivajistormsen #fashionphotography #portraiture #fineartphotography #stormworkshop #saietamhankar
View this post on Instagram
@Regrann from @san_calpa – There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise… #athena . . Facebook @sancalpa.bags Instagram @san_calpa Web: www.sancalpa.co.in Shot by : @shahniri91 . . #sancalpa #sancalpabags #handbags #leather #leatherlove #luxurybag #genuineleather #saitamhankar #saietamhankar #saiholics #saishine #actress #saislays #instagood #instalike #instalove #instadaily #likeforlike #instafashion #picoftheday
Post Your Comments