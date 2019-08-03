Drug abuse rising in Kochi

It was in 2011 the enforcement agencies had made the first seizure of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Kochi. Till then, police and excise’s anti-narcotic squads had not dealt with this chemical drug. Now, at least 10 cases are being detected every month, indicating that cartels are pumping high-dose drugs like LSD to the business capital of Kerala.

In the last two days, enforcement agencies arrested two youth who were allegedly selling LSD stamps in Kochi. The excise team on Thursday arrested a youth with 25 3 Dots LSD stamps, which is one of the high-valued drugs available in the country. Shadow police on Friday arrested another youth with five LSD stamps from Kochi. Over 120 LSD stamps have been recovered by both police and excise officials this year alone.