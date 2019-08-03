Hyudai Kona Electric is now cheaper by this jaw dropping price

The Hyundai Kona Electric is acclaimed as the first long-range EV to be launched in India and it now becomes cheaper too, grattitude to to the new, reduced GST on electric cars.

Introduced as a CKD, the Kona Electric now costs Rs 23.72 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

as compared to the launch price of Rs 25.30 lakh.

Even though its size positions it between the Venue and the Creta, most of the Kona’s premium is for its all-electric

drive. Offered in India with the 39.2kWh battery pack, the Hyundai electric SUV has an ARAI claimed range of 452km.

The 100kW electric motor drives the front wheels and produces 136PS of power and 395Nm of torque.

The Kona’s battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just under an hour using a 50kW DC fast charger that will be available at select Hyundai dealerships and Indian Oil Corporation stations).