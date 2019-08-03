Muslim leaders in Kerala are coming to join BJP very soon, says BJP leader

The politics of Narendra Modi is the politics of development, says A.P.Abdullakutty. The former Congress leader who joined BJP was speaking at a meeting organized by BJP Thrissur district committee.

The distance between BJP and Muslims in the country is lessening. The stand of BJP is supporting the backing minorities. Some influential Muslim leaders will join BJP soon, he said.

The secret of Modi’s victory is silent welfare schemes for the poorer people of society. Communalism has lessened under Modi’s rule. Communal riots have ended. Abdullakutty also accused that LDF and UDF are the same and together in Kerala.

Abdullakutty a former MP and MLA from Kannur has joined BJP after he was expelled from Congress.