Siblings die over poisonous snake’s bite

Two siblings,a three year old boy and seven year old girl have been killed after getting bitten by a snake out side their house in Wazirabad ater they reached the hospital.

It has been asserted that two poisonous snakes were spoted near the the fields after the eve o heavy monsoon rains . The people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains.. asserted a private news channel.

The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.