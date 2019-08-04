BJP leader questions murder charge against Sriram Venkitaraman

BJP leader has questioned imposing murder charges against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman for killing a man in a road accident. BJP Kasargod district committee president Advocate K.Srikanth has come questioning murder charges against the IAS officer.

Is it right to charge murder for killing a person in a road accident, he wrote on Facebook. It is not my aim to justify him. But when an issue becomes controversial the law goes behind the people who create controversy. This must be taken into serious, he wrote.

Why murder charge was imposed in this case, is the died man was a journalist, or the accused is an IAS officer, or is it Sriram VenkitramanIAS who took strict action against land mafia, he asked.

