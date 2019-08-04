Rakhi Sawant confirms news of her marriage: Details inside

Bollywood actress and television show star Rakhi Sawant has made her fans and media jaw-dropping by sharing her photos in bridal attire. Although media has raised questions about her marriage and there were rumors that the Bollywood ‘Item dance girl’ has married secretly, the actress has denied it. And said that the photos were part of a photo shoot. But now the actress has confirmed that she has married an NRI businessman in a private ceremony.

A Spotboye has report quoted her saying that ” I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you”.

She has revealed that her husband’s name is Ritesh and he is from England. He has left the UK and she is waiting for her visa which is under process.