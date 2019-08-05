Article 370 Scrapped: Arvind Kejriwal Supports Government’s Move, Check Out What he Said

In a historic announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the resolution in Rajya Sabha to remove It has also been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will “reorganised,” with the state being divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir on the one hand and Ladakh on the other.

The decision has evoked mixed reactions, but there are many parties who have openly taken a stand in favour of the decision. One may not have expected Arvind Kejriwal to support this move, but it is exactly what he did.

We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state” wrote Kejriwal on Twitter.

Several Opposition parties had staged a protest in the Parliament after Amit Shah introduced the bill. PDP, Trinamool Congress, DMK MPs sat on dharna on the floor in the well of Rajya Sabha. But Mayawati-led BSP, YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, etc have supported the move.