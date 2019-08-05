If situation improves, J&K will be turned into a state again: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: “How long will JK remain a Union Territory- to that I have an answer, when the right time comes then J and K will revert to being a state. We don’t want to remain a Union Territory forever. It may take time but it will become a state once again, one day”

