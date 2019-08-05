Latest NewsIndia

“The Decision Will help the People of J&K the Most” Check Out What Arun Jaitley Said on Govt Removing Article 370

Aug 5, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
In a historic announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the resolution in Rajya Sabha to remove It has also been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will “reorganised,” with the state being divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir on the one hand and Ladakh on the other.

The decision has evoked mixed reactions, former Finance minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter to tell people that the bill actually benefits the people of Kashmir and more industry, more private educational institutions, and more revenue will come to Kashmir.

The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs, and more revenue”.

He called BJP government’s decision as monumental and said that the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people.

