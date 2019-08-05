“The Decision Will help the People of J&K the Most” Check Out What Arun Jaitley Said on Govt Removing Article 370

In a historic announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the resolution in Rajya Sabha to remove It has also been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will “reorganised,” with the state being divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir on the one hand and Ladakh on the other.

The decision has evoked mixed reactions, former Finance minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter to tell people that the bill actually benefits the people of Kashmir and more industry, more private educational institutions, and more revenue will come to Kashmir.

He called BJP government's decision as monumental and said that the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment vs. benefit' to the people.

He called BJP government’s decision as monumental and said that the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people.

The government’s decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

J&K integration with India took place in October 1947. Article 370 came into force in 1952, Article 35A came in 1954, four and seven years later respectively. How can Articles 370 and 35A be a condition precedent to merger? — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

What was a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent. It had to go. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019