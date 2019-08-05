“We are a regional party but for us nation is first”: This Party Backs Govt’s Decision to Scrap A 370

Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. “Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with the legislature and Ladakh wil’ be union territory without a legislature”, announced the Home Minister.

There have been many conflicting voices heard in the parliament, but Biju Janata Dal(BJD) M.P Prasanna Charya extended support to Government’s decision.

He said that Jammu Kashmir became an integral part of India in the real sense.