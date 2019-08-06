Article 370 Revoked: Here is How Anand Mahindra Responded

Home minister Amit Shah had announced the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 yesterday. Jammu & Kashmir will cease to be a state. While J&K will be a Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh will be a Union Territory without legislature. The opposition is split in the opinion about revoking Article 370 and there are plenty who supports BJP government’s move. BJD, BSP, AAP, YSRCP, TDP, and AIADMK extend their support to the stripping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman of Mahindra Group Ananda Mahindra weighed in on the issue and wrote on Twitter that its time for us to embrace Kashmiris as an inseparable part of our national community.