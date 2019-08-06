Article 370 Revoked: Here is How Rahul Gandhi Responded

The opposition is split in the opinion about revoking Article 370 and there are plenty who supports BJP government’s move. BJD, BSP, AAP, YSRCP, TDP, and AIADMK extend their support to the stripping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Even Congress is divided on its opinion about the decision of the Central government. Rahul Gandhi has so far been silent on the issue but has now denounced the govt’s decision of taking away the special status from J&K as an ‘abuse of executive power’

National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” he wrote on Twitter.

The discussion on the revoking of the article is still going on in LokSabha.