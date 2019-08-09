Arun Jaitely: Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah visit AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, and BJP president visited All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to enquire about the health condition of Arun Jaitley. Both the leaders reached AIIMS after 8 pm.

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Arun Jaitley were admitted to AIIMS Delhi on today morning. He was admitted over-breathing problems. Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in ICU under the supervision of a multi disciplinary team of doctors. And he is ‘hemodynamically stable, the AIIMS informed in a statement.

Jaitley has undergone a kidney transplant last year. He has not contested in the general election due to ill health.