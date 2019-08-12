TECH UPDATE; Did you notice these new changes in new Telegram ?

The messaging application none other than Telegram has now rolled out a new update for the iOS and android phones. The new update has many innovative features.

There is now an option to send messages without any sound, users can select if they want the receiver’s phone to ring or not. Simply hold the Send button to have any message or media delivered without sound, and the recipient will get a notification as usual, but their phone won’t make a sound. This feature also works with group chats.

Other new updates include animated emojis, new media attachment menu for Android users, accent colors for night mode on iOS, and a new comments widget.