Cricket All Set to Get Smart! Check Out the New Smart Ball

We have seen a host of smart devices. From Smartphones to smartwatches, everything that we use has got the ‘smart’ element built into it. Guess its time for Cricket to embrace the ‘Smart’ fever too. Enter the all-new Smart Cricket ball which will hopefully eliminate a major share of the umpiring controversies in the future, besides providing a ton of information to players and viewers.

Well, Cricket has seen a number of innovations already. Hotspots, Hawkeye, stump mic, ball tracking are some of those, but the smart ball is one step further. We are talking about actual cricket ball with a microchip fitted in the innermost layer.

Layers of leather and rubber will go around the micro chop and like any other cricket ball, the different pieces of the balls are assembled and stitched. Manufactures promises that the character of the ball will not be affected and it will feel and move like a proper cricket ball. The last thing you want the ball to do is to stop swinging or turning in a Cricketing world where everything is skewed in favour of the batsman.

The Kookaburra SmartBall is here. It looks, feels and moves the same way as a regular Kookaburra cricket ball, but collects and communicates instant statistical data on revolutions, speed. Want to change the way you play? Register your interest today: https://t.co/7RMWoXTmTJ pic.twitter.com/e8dgHThtEw — Kookaburra Cricket (@KookaburraCkt) August 12, 2019

The chip will provide a number of information from the degree of bounce, drift, swing, dip, degree of turn, the revvs the bowler, etc. Such information would help data analytics and coaches a lot besides making the viewers experience even more engaging. The chip, the manufacturers claim, will also register even the thinnest of edges and will be an improvement upon already existing Snicko and hotspot.

One of the main challenges the ball will have to face is the kind of pounding it will take from the batsman. Can the chip survive an onslaught from power hitters like Gayle or MSD? Also how about the cost of the ball. Well, surely there are challenges here.

This kookaburra is targetting the next edition of the Big Bash League. Tune into the tournament if you want to see it in action, hopefully.