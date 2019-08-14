Actor Joy Mathew Slams People Trying to Gain Political Advantage From the Heroics of Noushad and Linu

Mr Noushad, a street vendor in Kochi has emerged as the hero of Kerala, after he set himself as a model to emulate for others, by donating nearly 10 sacks of new clothes kept for festival sale, when a group of volunteers approached him for donation to help victims of rain fury.

Linu, a Seva Bharathi activist was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury. Linu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friend realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm.

But post the heroics of both persons, there have been attempts to politicize their efforts. People have come out pointing out the CITU affiliation of Noushad to drive home the point that his goodness is somehow connected to the party. Actor-Director Joy Mathew was now slammed such attempts to politicize the heroics of these people.