Former mayor and Chief Minister’s close aide joins BJP

Former Kolkota mayor and senior leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sovan Chatterjee on today. Sovan Chatterjee, a former minister of Mamata Banerjee ministry was considered to be a close aide of Mamata.

Sovan joined BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Arun Singh. Chatterjee was accompanied by his close associate Baisakhi Banerjee.

Sovan Chatterjee has been distancing from the TMC for some times. It has been also rumored earlier that he will quit TMC. He has recently visited Delhi many times and hold discussion with BJP leaders. He quit from the post of Kolkata mayor last November. He has also resigned from the post of chairman of the West Bengal Assembly’s Standing Committee on Fisheries on yesterday.

Mamta Banerjee has tried to bring him back to the party. She has entrusted Partha Chatterjee, the education minister for this. But the mission of West Bengal CM failed. The tug of war between Chaterjee and Mamata worsened as the West Bengal Chief Minister had made some comments about the personal life of Sovan Chatterjee which insulted him.

Since November last year, Chatterjee did not attend the Assembly sessions. Sovan Chatterjee did not even campaign for the party in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier after the general election 6 TMC MLAs, and one each of Congress and CPM have joined BJP.