Jayasurya Donates this Amount to the Family of Linu

Linu, a Seva Bharathi activist was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury. Linu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friend realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm.

Actor Jayasurya has now lent a helping hand to the family of Linu. He rang Linu’s mother on phone and then transferred Rs 5 Lakhs to her bank account. He said what Linu did was great and that to consider this amount as something that a son gives to his mother.

Linu’s house is at Beppur. His mother, father, and siblings have shifted to a relief camp. It is from here that Linu had set out for the flood relief works.