Kerala Floods : Scam detected in the name of CM’s Distress Relief Fund by changing one letter

A scam has been identified in the name of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The scam attempt was through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) by changing one letter. The official ID of CMDRF is keralacmdrf@sbi. The ID used for the scam was kerelacmdrf@sbi.

The police have initiated an investigation on the incident. There were negative campaigns against the CMDRF. Cases were registered for spreading fake news regarding disaster relief activities on social media. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said that investigation and actions have been intensified against those spreading fake news on social media.