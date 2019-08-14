“Saw Many Who Vent their Political Rivalry Even at the Photo of Linu’s Weeping Mom” Check Out Actor UnniMukundan’s Facebook Post

Sevabharathi activist Linu was one among the brave warriors of the state who lost his life while fighting the rain fury. Linu was engaged in rescue works from Saturday Morning and it was by the afternoon that his friends realized that he was missing. After a long search, his body was found by 9 30 pm. Kerala will forever remember his services and valour, but some have been venting their political rivalry using the mishap that happened to Linu.

Actor UnniMukunda could not let that go. In a Facebook post, Unni Mukundan said that he saw many who vent their political rivalry by putting laughing emojis at the photo of the weeping mom of Linu.