OMG ! Check these before you book a new Royal Enfield ; Details Inside

Royal Enfield has added a bunch of new colour options for the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES. The Bullet 350 is now available in three new colour options – Sapphire Blue, Bullet Silver and Onyx Black – all of which are priced at Rs 1.12 lakh. The Bullet 350 ES gets three options as well: Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. Compared to the already existing black colour option, these new variants are more affordable by Rs 9,380. The Bullet 350 ES gets three options as well: Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. The new variants are priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and are less expensive than the older colour options (black, maroon & silver) by Rs 8,921.

The Bullet 350 ES, on the other hand, gets three options as well – Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue. They are priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and are less expensive than the older colour options (black, maroon & silver) by Rs 8,921.