Imran Khan faces a massive cyber-attack of Malayali’s: Know the reason

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was an all-rounder in cricket. He has both performed with his bat and ball on the ground. He may have tactically played many tricky bowlers also. But he may not have seen the wrath of Malayalis. And has also joined the list of those international celebrities who were tasted the cyber attack of Keralites.

The Malayali netizens attacked the official social media page Pakistan Prime Minister. Malayali people are putting their comments on Malayalam on all the posts on the Facebook page of Imran Khan.

On August 15, the Indian Independence Day, Imran Khan’s profile picture on Facebook was changed into black. This is because earlier Pakistan government has decided to observe Indian Independence Day as ‘Black Day’. The Pakistan government made this decision as a reply to the Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan has changed his profile picture with a caption that # 15AugustbalckDay.