Thiruvanthapuram mayor becomes social media’s  favorite hero: See Trolls

The northern districts of Kerala have witnessed flood and massive landslides recently. In natural calamity, more than 100 people had lost their lives. Hundreds of thousand people were lost everything they had owned and were transferred to relief camps run by the Kerala government.

These people who were hit the natural calamity need almost everything from water to dress, medicines to toiletries, from rice to chappals. Many organizations and people had started collection centers across the state to help these needy people. Among this, the initiative by the Thiruvanathapuram city corporation has gained media attention as it has transported more than 50 loads of essentials to the needed.

V.K.Prashanth, the mayor of Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram has been praised by all including social media and media for his effective coordination and effort to collects loads of essentials to the flood victims in the northern part of the state. The mayor has been lauded for his leadership and initiative.

