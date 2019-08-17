Arun Jaitley’s situation continues to be critical

The health condition of former union minister Arun Jaitley continues to be critical. The former union finance minister has been put on the life support system.

Many prominent political leaders have visited AIIMS on today to enquire about the health condition of senior BJP leader. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday to check on the leader’s health. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP’s Satish Upadhyaya Upadhyaya, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi, Jyotiradity Scindia has visited AIIMS.

Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS on August 9 after his condition was worsened. Arun Jaitley is suffering from kidney problems for the last two years. He has not contested in the last general election due to his health condition. He has undergone a kidney transplant surgery on May 14 last year. He has undergone bariatric surgery to correct the wight in September 2014.