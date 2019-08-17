Kerala Rain Fury: Tamil Actors Surya and Karthi Donates this Huge Amount to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund

Help has been flowing in from all corners for the flood-hit Kerala. In the latest instance, Tamil actors and siblings Surya and Karthi have donated Rs 10 lakhs each to Kerala Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund. Rajasekharan Pandyan, head of 2D Entertainment owned by Surya will hand over the cheque. The duo has also offered monetary help to the flood-hit state of Karnataka as well.

During the flood of 2018 too, Surya and Karthi had helped Kerala. They had donated Rs 25 lakhs then, handing over the cheque at Chief Minister’s office.