MLA booked under UAPA act flees from residence

The independent MLA from Bihar Anant Kumar Singh has fled from his residence as police have registered a case against him and went to arrest him on Saturday night.

The police had earlier recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Lama village. The police officials raided Singh’s premises in connection with a contract killing case. Last month, the audio went viral in which Anant was heard giving the contract to kill a person.

The Bihar police have charged Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act.

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from the residence of Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, in a raid by Police. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/53O0zvBDM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

But Anant Kumar Singh has declined the police’s claim. He accused that he was hounded as his wife contested against the ruling Janata Dal (U) leader in the last general elections.

Anant Kumar Singh, an independent MLA from Mokama. Singh is a strong man in Mokama was elected to Bihar assembly as JD(U) candidate in 2005. But in 2015, he was denied a ticket and he contested as independent and won. He is nicknamed as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ has a long criminal record.