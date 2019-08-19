Around 40 injured in series of explosions

Around 40 people were injured in a series of bomb explosions in Afghanistan. The bomb explosions took place in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. The crisis-ridden country was celebrating its independence day today.

Around 10 explosions took place in the city. The explosions were caused by IED’s in different parts of the city. The explosions targetted people gathered to celebrate their independence day.

Earlier on yesterday, a bomb blast in a wedding function in the capital city of Kabul has killed 63 people. The ISIS has claimed the responsibility of the bomb blast that took place in the Shia Muslim dominated area.