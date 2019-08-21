J&K : Cop martyred, terrorist killed in Baramulla Encounter

Special Police Officer lost his life and one terrorist was gunned down in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

While the identity of the terrorist is yet to be established, the martyred SPO has been identified as Billal, stated Jammu and Kashmir police. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Amardeep Parihar who was injured in the encounter has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Notably, the gun battle between armed militants and security forces began on Tuesday evening and went on till night. ‘Encounter is over. One terrorist killed. Identity being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered. Our colleague SPO Billal attained martyrdom. SI Amardeep Parihar injured in the incident is being treated at Army Hospital,’ tweeted Kashmir Zone Police at around 5:30 AM on Wednesday.