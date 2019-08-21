Thomas Isaac Gets his Facts Wrong in Tweet, Deletes it and Saves his Face. Check this Out

Soon after the central government announced financial aid for the states hit by natural disasters-Karnataka, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, Kerala State Finance Minister Thomas Isacc wasted no time to post a tweet, criticizing the move. He said that response for the flood-affected Kerala is zero.

“Home Ministry approves Rs 4432 crores from National Disaster Response Fund for the flood-affected states. Share of Kerala, the worst affected, is zero!,” he wrote on Twitter.

But soon his tweet, which was contrary to the actual facts, were countered by Twitter users from many corners.

Central Government’s financial aid Isaac mentioned was the additional assistance to the states which were hit by disaster last year. Kerala was allowed more than Rs 3000 crores for the flood it faced last year. In the same meeting, a decision was taken to send a team to assess the damage caused by the disasters in many states including Kerala. Thomas Isaac either did not understand this or chose to forget this.

Soon after people started pointing out the mistake in Isaac’s tweet, he saved his face by deleting the tweet. By the time his tweet had become a talking point in social media, especially in pro-communist groups.