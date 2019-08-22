This is the reason why Varalaxmi is not marrying anyone in her life

Varalaxmi recently, at the press meet of her upcoming film, Kannirasi, she spoke about her marriage plans which raised the eyebrows of many people.

While speaking about the film’s content, she said, “Generally, I love to work with debutant filmmakers. I laughed thoroughly while reading the script of Kannirasi and immediately gave my nod. Though the film highlights the importance of love marriage, I will not marry anyone in real life. I don’t believe in the institution of marriage.”

For several years now, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was rumoured to be in a relationship with Vishal. Even though they they are best friends, it was Vishal’s engagement with Anisha that put an end to the rumours.