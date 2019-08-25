By-poll date declared in this assembly constituency in Kerala

The Election Commission of India has declared the date of bypoll in the Pala assembly seat in Kerala.The bypoll in Pala will be held along with the bypolls in other four state assembly seats. The bypoll will be held on September 23.

There is barely a month left for the crucial bypoll in Pala. A bypoll become necessary in the Pala assembly seat after the demise of former minister nad veteran Kerala Congress leader K.M.Mani.

The bypolls for the other five assembly seats which are vacant will be held after. It is assumed that the bypolls for Manjeswaram, Konni, Aroor, Vattiyoorkavu and Ernakulam will be held on November.

The election declaration will be released on August 28. The nomination can be submitted till September 4. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on September 5. The last date to withdrew nominations is September 7. The result of the by poll will be declared on September 27.