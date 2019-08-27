‘Shaktiman returns’, and see who is the new ‘Shaktiman’ ; Video

‘Shaktimaan’ is the very first Indian superhero. The television series staring Mukesh Khanna as the ‘Shaktiman’ was very popular among children in end of 1990s.

And now Shaktimaan is returning. And Malayalam actor Mukesh who is also a CPM MLA from Kollam is playing the role.

But he is not doing the role of the Indian superhero in the television series. but in a malayalam movie. Mukesh is doing the role in a malayalam film directed by Omar Lulu.

Mukesh is doing this makeover as Shaktiman in the film ‘Dhamaka’ Dhamaka is the fourth film directed by Omar Lulu after Happy Wedding, Chunkzz, and Oru Adar Love.

omar lulu has shared the photo of Mukesh in this new makeover on the social media. The photo has been a trend on the social media.