Porn star Mia Khalifa reveals how her family disowned her : Video

Mia Khalifa, the former porn star is one of the most googled celebrity in the world.

The former pornstar has later quitted the adult film industry and transformed into a sports event presenter. But still she has a huge fan following.

Recently Mia has opened up about her life in an interview. In a chat show aired by BBC, she has revealed about how she has been disowned by her family.

In BBC’s ‘HARDtalk’ hosted by Stephen Sackur, Mia has revealed how she went rebellious and her journey to adult film industry.

Mia Khalifa revealed that it was very difficult for her to deal with her parents when she decided to join the porn industry. ” No. And they disowned me when they found it. I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realized some mistakes aren’t forgivable. but time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now”, she said.